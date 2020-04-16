Yuan slips to 1-week low as investors buckle up for China Q1 GDP

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - The yuan slipped to its weakest level against the dollar in more than a week on Thursday as bleak U.S. data added to worries about how badly the coronavirus has damaged China's economy, ahead of its first-quarter GDP report the next day.

Weaker official guidance on the yuan and higher liquidity in China after a flurry of stimulus measures also pressured the local unit. Some overnight lending rates fell to record lows.

U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March and output at factories declined by the most since 1946, data showed overnight, as extraordinary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus shut down the country.

Prior to the market opening on Thursday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0714 per dollar, 312 pips or 0.44% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0402.

But the fixing came in weaker than market projections for a second straight day, according to traders. It was also 118 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0596.

That led spot yuan lower. The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0750 per dollar and eased to a low of 7.0840 at one point, the weakest level since April 7.

At midday, it was changing hands at 7.0830, 144 pips softer than previous late night close.

Traders said the yuan's weakness also reflected broad dollar strength in global markets on Thursday as investors sold riskier assets, and concerns about how long it will take China to recover if forecasters are right that the virus-hit global economy could shrink the most since the 1930s.

"The central bank lowered medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate as expected yesterday, but markets still expect more easing including further reductions to bank's reserve requirement ratio, so cash conditions are likely to maintain loose," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Higher liquidity usually puts pressure on the currency.

Benchmark interbank money rates fell to record lows on Thursday, reflecting flush liquidity conditions in the banking system.

China is expected to report on Friday that the world's second largest economy contracted 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, its first decline since at least 1992, a Reuters poll showed, raising the heat on authorities to do more to restore growth as mounting job losses threaten social stability.

At the same time, March data could give some indications on how quickly business and consumer activity is recovering after local governments began easing some anti-virus measures. With the global economy tanking, a swift recovery to pre-crisis levels is no longer expected.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 99.928 at midday from the previous close of 99.644.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0848 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0421 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0714

7.0402

-0.44%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.083

7.0686

-0.20%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.16%

Spot change YTD

-1.69%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.85%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.91 93.7 0.2 Dollar index 99.928 99.644 0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0848 -0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1424 -0.99% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

