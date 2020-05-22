Yuan slips to 1-1/2-month low as Sino-U.S. tensions rise on Hong Kong law

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - The yuan eased to a more than 1-1/2-month low against the dollar before paring some losses at midday on Friday, after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on Hong Kong that risked worsening already strained U.S.-China ties.

China kicked off its annual meeting of parliament on Friday, with markets paying close attention to the government's annual work report, which usually sets out the overall economic policy stance and priorities for the year.

Some traders and analysts said they were surprised Beijing announced plans for the new national security law for Hong Kong at the National People's Congress (NPC).

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0939 per dollar, 71 pips or 0.1% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0868.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1141 per dollar and fell to a low of 7.1220 at one point in morning trade, the weakest since April 2.

As of midday, the onshore spot rate was changing hands at 7.1179, 13 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Market participants said the majority of Premier Li Keqiang's work report on economic stimulus was widely expected.

"The work report came in largely matching my expectations, without upside surprises," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

"Sentiment soured on deteriorating U.S. labour market and escalating China-U.S. tensions...China's move to enforce the national security (law) for Hong Kong at the National People Congress triggered Trump's warning on the strong response to the issue."

Cheung said the yuan was expected to rebound to 7 per dollar by the end of the second quarter, despite higher volatility.

"Sino-U.S. relations will continue to be a key concern, but we don't see huge fundamental issues with the yuan," he said.

China was targeting a 2020 budget deficit of at least 3.6% of GDP, above last year's 2.8%, and fixed the quota on local-government special bond issuance at 3.75 trillion yuan up from 2.15 trillion yuan.

A trader at a Chinese bank said foreign investors were active in the onshore forwards market in morning trade following the release of the work report.

The new local government special bonds quota was a bit beyond what many had thought and that pushed the swap points higher," the trader said, noting the higher bond issuance quota indicated a potential rise in yields.

Expectations of a widening yield gap between 10-year Chinese and U.S. bonds drove the one-year dollar/yuan swap points CNY1Y=CFXS higher in the onshore market.

However, three offshore traders and analysts said some major Chinese state-run banks, which act as PBOC agent banks in Hong Kong have been actively conducting buy-sell swaps in one-year contracts CNH1Y= in the offshore market in recent sessions.

Buy-sell swaps help to reduce the supply of dollars that the market can access to short-sell the yuan.

The authorities traditionally maintain stability in China's financial markets during key political and economic events.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 99.534 at midday from the previous close of 99.422.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1345 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0939

7.0868

-0.10%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1179

7.1166

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.34%

Spot change YTD

-2.17%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.28%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.69 92.9 -0.2 Dollar index 99.534 99.422 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1345 -0.23% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2158 -1.69% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

