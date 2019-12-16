Yuan slips in cautious trade as details of Sino-U.S. trade pact awaited

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan was a touch easier on Tuesday, trading in a narrow ranges as traders cautiously awaited details on the preliminary Sino-U.S. trade agreement.

The "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing has been "absolutely completed," a top White House adviser said on Monday, adding that U.S. exports to China will double under the agreement.

"We are concerned that the detailed translation work has not been done," Eleanor Olcott, China policy analyst at investment research provider TS Lombard, noted in report.

"Procedural elements around the signing of the deal, such as translation or whether the deal should be implemented in a legal or regulatory framework, could lead to negotiations breaking down at the eleventh hour."

Prior to market opening on Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lifted its official yuan midpoint CNY=PBOC to 6.9971 per dollar, 56 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9915.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9994 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9977 at midday, 28 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 97.08 from the previous close of 97.019.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9937 per dollar as of midday.

The trade deal, announced on Friday after more than two-and-a-half years of negotiations, will reduce some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for increased Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural, manufactured and energy products by some $200 billion over the next two years.

The extent of the tariff cut is a bit smaller than expected, and the yuan for the short term would be trading around the 7-level, given uncertainties around the deal including when it will be signed, said a trader at a foreign bank.

The yuan market at 4:16 AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9971

6.9915

-0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9977

6.9949

-0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.01%

Spot change YTD

-1.78%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.27%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.12 92.07 0.1 Dollar index 97.08 97.019 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.994 0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0678 -1.00% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

