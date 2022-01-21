Yuan slips, but still set for second weekly gain

Corrects paragraph six to read "weaker side" not "firmer"

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday as market participants locked in profits and refrained from testing highs in the Chinese currency.

But for the week, the local unit looked set for a second straight weekly gain, despite a flurry of cuts in key interest rates to help support the cooling economy.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3492 per dollar, 7 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.3485.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3460 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3427 at midday, 12 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Values have been buoyed by sustained corporate demand for the Chinese currency ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday starting Jan. 31. But traders said some investors appeared to be reluctant to push the yuan higher as the 6.34 per dollar level provided strong resistance.

The yuan is likely to consolidate on the weaker side of 6.34 per dollar before the holiday, said a trader at a foreign bank.

Separately, the country's FX regulator told a news conference on Friday that China must prevent and defuse risks of external shocks this year while strengthening macro-prudential management and guiding expectations, at a time when some countries are preparing to tighten monetary policy.

China can better "cope with external changes, and this round of tightening by the Federal Reserve may have less spillover effect than the previous round," Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 95.687 from the previous close of 95.735, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.3466 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0413 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3492

6.3485

-0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3427

6.3415

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.10%

Spot change YTD

0.19%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.49%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.51 102.44 0.1 Dollar index 95.687 95.735 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3466 -0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4667 -1.82% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.