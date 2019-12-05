Yuan set to log weekly loss on trade war roller coaster

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The yuan looked set on Friday to post a small weekly loss as mixed signals on a potential Sino-U.S. trade deal kept exhausted investors on edge.

The Chinese currency stuck to a tight range on Friday in the absence of fresh trade headlines. The onshore yuan was little changed at 7.0467 per dollar at midday while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was off by less than 0.1% at 7.0479 per dollar.

Should it close at current levels, the onshore yuan will end the week 0.2% lower.

The currency slid when Trump threatened to delay the agreement beyond the U.S. presidential election November 2020 on Wednesday but rebounded somewhat as he declared talks with China were going "very well" just a day later.

Completion of an initial deal to de-escalate the 17-month trade war had been previously expected in November, ahead of a new round of U.S. tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15, covering about $156 billion of Chinese imports.

"Markets don't actually know what the real situation is in the talks. That's why we have seen big moves either on surprises, whether those surprises are negative or positive," said a Shanghai-based trader with a foreign bank.

A second trader in Shanghai said he is avoiding directional bets until after 3 p.m., in case more trade headlines emerge from news conferences by the Chinese foreign ministry or commerce ministry.

Trump repeated that the trade talks were "moving right along" while the Chinese Commerce Ministry insisted on Thursday that existing tariffs be withdrawn to pave way for a deal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said negotiators from both sides held a call on Thursday, but added that Washington is not bound to a deadline.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0383 per dollar prior to market open, near Reuters' estimate of 7.0368.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0383

7.0521

0.20%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0467

7.0444

-0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.12%

Spot change YTD

-2.46%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.45%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.79 91.94 -0.2 Dollar index 97.37 97.41 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0479 -0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1173 -1.11% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Ma Rong in Beijing) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.