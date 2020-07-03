Yuan set for weekly gain on signs China's recovery is building up steam

SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - The yuan was little changed on Friday but looked set for a modest weekly gain amid signs that China's economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis is gathering speed.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0638 per dollar, 72 pips or 0.1% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0566.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0700 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0645 at midday, 15 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The dollar =USD was hemmed into a narrow range on Friday, supported by safe-haven flows as a spike in coronavirus cases in the United States discouraged some investors from taking on excessive risk following upbeat job data. FRX/

If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.19% to the dollar for the week, following a 0.1% gain a week earlier.

On Friday, a private survey showed that China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June as the easing of coronavirus-related lockdown measures revived consumer demand.

Those findings echoed signs of building momentum in factory gauges earlier in the week, though analysts still believe it will take months for activity to return to pre-crisis levels.

Yuan trading was tepid in the morning session, with volume CNYSPTVOL=CFXT shrinking to $9.15 billion at midday, compared with a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion.

Several traders said the currency was likely to remain rangebound for the time being.

"A better containment of the coronavirus epidemic, relatively fast economic recovery in China, and rate differentials with other major economies were likely to continue attracting foreign capital inflows to China's stocks and bond market," China Construction Bank said in a note.

It added that the possible second wave of infection in the United States could offer upside room for the dollar to pile pressure on the yuan.

The lender expects the yuan to trade in a range of 7.04 to 7.13 per dollar in July, with some resistance at around 200-day moving average of 7.045.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0638

7.0566

-0.10%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0645

7.066

0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.01%

Spot change YTD

-1.43%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.16%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.98 91.94 0.1 Dollar index 97.186 97.234 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0662 -0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1914 -1.77% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

