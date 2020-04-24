Yuan set for second weekly loss as oil shock buoys dollar

SHANGHAI, April 24 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Friday, set for its second straight weekly loss, as broad strength in the greenback continued to weigh on the Chinese currency.

The dollar is headed for its best week since early April helped by investors fleeing to safety as oil prices tumbled this week.FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0803 per dollar, 84 pips or 0.12% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0887.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0800 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0836 at midday, 164 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have weakened 0.16% to the dollar for the week after losing 0.49% a week earlier.

Traders said both onshore and offshore yuan CNH=D3 lacked clear direction and continued tracking the dollar's movements in global markets on Friday morning.

"USD/CNH is searching for a direction but will ultimately end up tracking the dollar direction into the weekend," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said the yuan lacked momentum to trade higher as the dollar was unlikely to weaken sharply in the near term, according to a client note on Friday.

Several onshore yuan traders said many of them continued to adopt rangebound trading strategies, resulting in the onshore yuan being trapped within a narrow range in recent sessions.

The market shrugged off a cut by the PBOC to targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) rates earlier in the session, following similar reductions to borrowing costs on other liquidity tools in the past few weeks to support the economy.

A trader at a Chinese bank said investors widely expected the central bank would inject additional cash through various tools though the market was already "flush with liquidity".

The global dollar index =USD rose to 100.53 at midday from the previous close of 100.51.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.094 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0803

7.0887

0.12%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0836

7.0672

-0.23%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.05%

Spot change YTD

-1.70%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.84%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.92 93.92 0.0 Dollar index 100.53 100.51 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.094 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1571 -1.07% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

