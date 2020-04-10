Yuan set for best week in month against broadly weaker dollar

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced on Friday to a more-than-three-week high against the easing dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a massive new lending programme to combat business disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.8% in the week, its strongest weekly gain since early March.

Prior to market opening on Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0354 per dollar, 182 pips, or 0.26%, firmer than the previous fix of 7.0536, and the strongest since March 18.

Traders said Friday's official yuan guidance rate was stronger than they expected - it was 56 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate - possibly signaling authorities willingness to see a stronger yuan.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0500 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.0275 at one point, the strongest level since March 18.

As of midday, it was changing hands at 7.0369, 71 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Official data on Friday showed that China's consumer prices rose 4.3% from a year earlier in March, compared with a 4.8% forecast by a Reuters poll, and slowing from 5.2% in February.

Some traders said the data had limited impact on currency market but slower inflation should give authorities room to ease monetary policy again in the near term to prop up an economy that is likely to post its first quarterly contraction in at least 30 years.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 99.457 at midday from the previous close of 99.613.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 followed strengthening trend and jumped to a high of 7.0370 in morning trade, the highest since March 18. At midday, it was trading at 7.044 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0354

7.0536

0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0369

7.044

0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.02%

Spot change YTD

-1.05%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.62%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.96 94.12 -0.2 Dollar index 99.457 99.613 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.044 -0.10% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0945 -0.83% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

