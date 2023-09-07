Yuan-rouble trading hits new record share of Russian FX market - central bank

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The yuan-rouble currency pair accounted for 44.7% of trading on Russia's foreign exchange market in August, a new record, the central bank said on Thursday.

The share had stood at 44.0% in July.

The bank said demand for foreign currency from importers and a decrease in exports had accelerated a fall in the value of the rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX in August.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Marina Bobrova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

