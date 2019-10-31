Yuan rises after Fed rate cut, set for best month since Jan

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan climbed to its highest level in almost 2-1/2 months against the dollar on Thursday, reacting to a decline in the greenback after a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, and was poised to mark its biggest monthly rise since January.

If spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 1.5% to the dollar for the month.

Prior to market opening on Thursday, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0533 per dollar, 49 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0582.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0450 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.0411 at one point, the strongest level since Aug.19.

It was changing hands at 7.0443 at midday, 117 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The dollar fell after the Fed on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain U.S. growth and signaled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

Signs of an easing in U.S.-China trade tensions have also helped the yuan.

"The weaker USD and comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who said on Wednesday that the U.S. and China were on track toward signing the first phase of a trade agreement next month, offering fresh optimism that the long-awaited deal may finally materialize," Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader said in a note.

Yuan traders said market sentiment was not affected by Chile's decision to cancel Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month as raging street protests gripped the South American country. The United States and China had been expected to sign the so-called Phase One trade deal at the summit.

"If the deal is going to be signed, it will be signed. Don't worry," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

But investors refrained from aggressively testing highs in the yuan as official data showed factory activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October and by more than expected, pointing to further pressure in the manufacturing sector.

In addition, China's central bank on Thursday skipped its targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) operations for the first time since their debut in January, prompting some market concern that Beijing may have become less aggressive about monetary easing.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 97.33 at midday from the previous close of 97.646.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.04 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0341 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0533

7.0582

0.07%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0443

7.056

0.17%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.13%

Spot change YTD

-2.43%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.49%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.52 91.55 0.0 Dollar index 97.33 97.646 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.04 0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1034 -0.71% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Edwina Gibbs) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.