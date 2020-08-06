Yuan retreats from March highs as dollar regains footing

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The yuan eased from five-month highs on Thursday as the struggling greenback regained some ground on hopes U.S. lawmakers will soon agree to an economic stimulus package, taking a breather after two sessions of gains.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS softened 0.1% to 6.9429 per dollar by midday, while its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 was flat at 6.9420, after reaching their firmest since March on Wednesday amid U.S. dollar weakness.

A gloomy outlook for the U.S. economy has kept the greenback =USD near two-year lows. But signs of compromise among U.S. lawmakers for a fiscal stimulus helped it stabilise in Wednesday trade. The U.S. Treasury also said it would borrow $270 billion more than previously estimated. MKTS/GLOB

Expectation that the dollar's slide is bottoming out took some shine off the yuan, said two traders in Shanghai.

"The dollar has already weakened a lot, and the new fiscal stimulus may come in August, so it can't go much lower from here," said Xing Zhaopeng, market economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

Foreign investors trading A-shares through Hong Kong's Stock Connect were net sellers on Thursday, according to data from the Hong Kong exchange. Shanghai shares .SSEC fell 0.4%. .SS

Trade tensions lurked in the background. U.S. and Chinese officials will review the implementation of their Phase 1 trade deal during an Aug. 15 video call, just as Washington steps up its campaign to purge Chinese apps.

"No one expects this meeting to ease the heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies, not with the U.S. elections just three months away in November," DBS analysts said in a note.

They see the yuan staying on the stronger side of that handle before Aug. 15.

Given the market's low expectations on the outcome of the meeting, the traders said the yuan could firm and test 6.9 should the two sides show signs of commitment to the deal.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.9438 prior to market open, the strongest since March but close to the Reuters estimate of 6.9464.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9438

6.9752

0.45%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9429

6.935

-0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.01%

Spot change YTD

0.29%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

19.21%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.7 91.78 -0.1 Dollar index 92.763 92.777 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.942 0.01% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0872 -2.02% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

