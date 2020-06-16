Yuan regains footing as Fed move boosts risk appetite

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - The yuan recovered on Tuesday, easing off a 10-day low against the dollar hit the previous session, after the Federal Reserve's bond-buying support for the U.S. economy lifted risk sentiment.

The Fed said it would start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday in the secondary market, one of several emergency facilities launched in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yuan traders said the Fed's latest rescue effort dragged the dollar lower and sparked a rebound in the Chinese currency.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0755 per dollar, 147 pips or 0.21% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0902.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0730 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0736 at midday, 152 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The yuan hit a low of 7.0986 per dollar on Monday, the weakest since June 5.

Despite the Fed's actions, analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said the market's bearish view on the yuan strengthened this week on fears over a second wave of virus infections on the mainland.

"The epidemic remains one of the key factors influencing the yuan's movements. And the exchange rate is likely to continue to swing in a range of 7.05 to 7.15 per dollar before developments of the virus become clear both at home and abroad," they said in a note.

Separately, some market participants said relations between Beijing and Washington could trigger volatility in the yuan later this week.

Sources told Reuters that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo planned to meet a Chinese delegation in Hawaii this week to discuss bilateral ties that have worsened this year.

"Any signs of de-escalating China-U.S. tensions after the reported China-U.S. meeting could help the (USD/CNH) breach below 7.04 resistance and open the way toward the 7 handle," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0755

7.0902

0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0736

7.0888

0.21%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.03%

Spot change YTD

-1.56%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.01%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.73 91.89 -0.2 Dollar index 96.505 96.543 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.062 0.16% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1891 -1.58% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.