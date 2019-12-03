Yuan recovers lost ground on dollar weakness, Sino-U.S. trade talks in focus

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan recovered lost ground on Tuesday morning from a near two-week low hit in the previous session, thanks largely to broad weakness in the greenback in overseas markets on worries about new fronts in the U.S. trade war.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the dollar's strength against six other major currencies, fell on Monday by the most in six weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina.

The weakness in the greenback pushed the official yuan midpoint fixing higher on Tuesday. Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0223 per dollar, 39 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0262. It was the strongest fix since Nov. 21.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0420 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0397 at midday, 12 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the decline in the dollar lent support to the yuan, but local market sentiment remained weak as the renewed tariffs on Brazil and Argentina goods could cloud a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

"This sent out the message that Trump the tariff man is unlikely to drop the tariff as a key weapon to renegotiate the trade deal and retaliate against other trading partners," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a note.

It also suggested that the hurdle to roll back existing tariffs was very high, he added.

"Domestic (Chinese) investors believe that it could be hard for the two nations to sign a trade deal by Dec. 15," said a senior trader at a foreign bank, referring to the deadline for Washington to impose new tariffs on Chinese products.

Still, several traders said the market widely expected that no more tariffs would be implemented in mid-December and they would likely be postponed instead.

The Sino-U.S. trade row has been the key factor influencing the yuan's movement and market sentiment since it began last year.

A chief dealer at a Chinese bank said the market would continue to wait and gauge the progress in the bilateral talks.

Yuan was dragged lower late Monday after China took retaliatory measures following U.S. legislation that supported protests in Hong Kong, analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said.

China on Monday banned U.S. military ships and aircraft from visiting Hong Kong and slapped sanctions on several U.S. non-government organizations for allegedly encouraging anti-government protesters in the city to commit violent acts.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0398 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0223

7.0262

0.06%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0397

7.0409

0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.25%

Spot change YTD

-2.37%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.57%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.11 92.28 -0.2 Dollar index 97.907 97.856 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0398 0.00% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1102 -1.24% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; editing by Richard Pullin) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

