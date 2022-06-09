Yuan recovers from week low as China's exports rebound

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly touched a one-week low against the dollar before recovering all the losses by midday on Thursday, as better-than-expected May export data boosted market sentiment and eased some fears over broader COVID-19 disruptions to the economy.

China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May and twice as fast as expected as factories resumed production and logistics snags eased after authorities relaxed some COVID curbs in Shanghai.

"The strong trade figures indicated the pick-up in economic activities and production, and helped alleviate the concern over China growth," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Cheung maintained his view that the yuan was likely to trade in a range of 6.6 to 6.8 per dollar in the near term.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.6811 per dollar, 177 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.6634.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6949 per dollar and eased to a one-week low of 6.7028 before recouping the losses to trade at 6.6745 by midday, 105 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

While currency traders said the trade data supported the yuan in morning trade, some investors said they were nervous about new COVID lockdowns in parts of Shanghai, which just emerged from a two-month long lockdown.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 102.414 from the previous close of 102.542, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.6783 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.6811

6.6634

-0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.6745

6.685

0.16%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.10%

Spot change YTD

-4.79%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

24.00%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 101.04 101.09 -0.1 Dollar index 102.414 102.542 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.6783 -0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7019 -0.31% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

