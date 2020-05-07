Yuan recovers from month low as exports surprise

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - The yuan clawed back from its weakest level against the dollar in a month on Thursday, after China's exports were much better than expected as the country eased tough containment measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus respiratory disease.

China's exports in April rose 3.5% from a year earlier, confounding expectations for a sharp fall, as factories restarted production after the coronavirus pandemic, customs data showed on Thursday, while imports shrank 14.2%.

Currency traders said a firmer-than-expected official midpoint rate also lifted sentiment on Thursday morning.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0931 per dollar, 241 pips or 0.34% weaker than the previous fix of 7.069.

Although the guidance rate was set at the weakest level since April 7, it was not as low as the market had projected. The fixing came in 80 pips higher than Reuters' estimate of 7.1011.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1050 per dollar and eased to a low of 7.1087 at one point, the weakest level since April 2.

The spot rate quickly recovered all its losses and was changing hands at 7.0965 by midday, 70 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said apart from the better-than-expected trade data, some corporate dollar selling also lent the yuan support.

Some commercial banks have recommended their corporate clients, who have a need to convert dollars to yuan for their business operations, execute trade when the local currency weakens to 7.1 per dollar, according to traders.

However, many market watchers warned export resilience may not last long as recent escalations in Sino-U.S. trade tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of new tariffs on Beijing could pressure the yuan again.

"The threat of additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods shouldn't be ignored given the likelihood that the Phase 1 trade deal soon falls apart," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"And there is further downside for imports too given the slow domestic recovery, already elevated inventory levels, and the fact that over a quarter of imports feed into China's export."

Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase 1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 100.14 at midday from the previous close of 100.19.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1145 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0931

7.069

-0.34%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0965

7.1035

0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.05%

Spot change YTD

-1.88%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.63%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.16 93.13 0.0 Dollar index 100.14 100.19 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1145 -0.25% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.193 -1.39% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.