Yuan rebounds to 1-1/2 week high, helped by Trump's milder than feared response on HK

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - The yuan rebounded on Monday, jumping to its highest in a week-and-a-half against the dollar, to reflect a broadly weaker greenback signs of easing in Sino-U.S. tensions.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1315 per dollar, 1 pip firmer than the previous fix of 7.1316. The midpoint came in again firmer than market expectations, as it has for the past week, traders said.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1180 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.11, the strongest level since May 21.

As of midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 7.1207, 141 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Several yuan traders attributed the yuan's sharp gains on Monday to broad weakness in the dollar in global market, while Trump's response to China's national security legislation for Hong Kong was milder than many had feared and left room to de-escalate the tension.

Trump said China broke its word over Hong Kong's autonomy but did not mention any action that would undermine the Phase 1 trade deal that Washington and Beijing signed early this year.

A trader at a Chinese bank said investors were "very worried about Trump's response last week ... the outcome didn't go beyond expectations, and therefore risk appetite improved."

The Chinese currency CNH=D3 hit its record low in offshore trade last week, as hostile diplomacy between the world's two largest economies intensified and investor worries mounted after Beijing passed a national security law on Hong Kong. CNY/

But analysts at Goldman Sachs said disputes between Washington and Beijing have covered various issues, which were unlikely to be resolved soon.

"Moreover, over the last month the PBOC has demonstrated some tolerance for gradual currency depreciation, in our view; before the last week, the CNY countercyclical factor has been relatively small," they said in a note.

The investment bank revised its forecast for the yuan lower to 7.25, 7.15 and 7.00 per dollar in three, six and 12 months, respectively, compared with previous forecast of 7.15, 7.05 and 6.90.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 98.015 at midday from the previous close of 98.217.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1344 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0409 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1315

7.1316

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1207

7.1348

0.20%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.15%

Spot change YTD

-2.21%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.23%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.93 91.77 0.2 Dollar index 98.015 98.217 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1344 -0.19% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2411 -1.51% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

