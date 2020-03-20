Yuan rallies from trough as dollar retreats, China holds lending rate

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - The yuan bounced from five-month lows on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the taps to ease feverish demand for its currency while a key Chinese lending rate was left unchanged.

The Fed extended a discount dollar funding facility to nine more central banks on Thursday after investors sought safety in greenbacks from the global market rout this week. The dollar =USD fell close to 1% in Asia morning trade.

That lent strength to the yuan, which jumped as much as 0.5% in the onshore market CNY=CFXS in morning trade to 7.0755 per dollar, before easing to the 7.08 handle by 0404 GMT, still up 0.38% on the day.

"The swap lines measures appear to be working," said a Shanghai-based trader with a Chinese bank, who expects the yuan to firm towards 7.1 per dollar.

Earlier this week, demand for cash in dollar sent global currencies crumbling against the greenback.FRX/

The yuan hit a five-month low on Thursday. The People's Bank of China followed up by setting the weakest yuan mid-point guidance rate CNY=PBOC since 2008 before trading began on Friday.

The currency is still set for its worst week since late January, down 1.09% week-on-week, a marginally steeper decline than in the previous week.

On Friday, the yuan was also supported by China's decision to defy market expectations and keep a key benchmark lending rate unchanged.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was left at 4.05% from the previous monthly fixing while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS stayed at 4.75%.

"A rate cut today might cause more weakness in the RMB, which could test the high of 7.18 seen last September," Larry Hu, economist at Macquarie Capital, said in a note on Friday.

"History suggests that at the time of turbulence, the PBOC wants a relatively stable currency which could shore up domestic confidence," he added.

In the offshore market, the yuan CNH=D3 strengthened as much as 0.86% in morning trade to 7.0953 per dollar.

A second trader in Shanghai said the PBOC announcement on Friday that it would issue 10 billion yuan of bills in Hong Kong next week also helped the currency rally further.

But after a volatile week, the market will likely continue to err on the side of caution.

Analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note on Friday that investors should continue to monitor dollar tightness and the effectiveness of global policy easing.

"We still need to be on guard against sudden moves," said the first trader. "There is nothing that is impossible in forex, only the unimaginable."

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1052

7.0522

-0.75%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0849

7.1119

0.38%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.29%

Spot change YTD

-1.72%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.82%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.28 95.4 -0.1 Dollar index 102.128 102.755 -0.6 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1076 -0.32% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.16 -0.77% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

