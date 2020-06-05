Yuan on course to snap longest weekly losing streak in over a year

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - The yuan inched up against a softer dollar on Friday and looked set for its first weekly gain since early May as growing hopes of a global economic recovery tempted investors back into riskier assets.

If the yuan holds its gains through the late night session, it would snap its longest weekly losing streak in more than a year. Pressured by rising U.S.-China tensions, it has faltered for four weeks in a row, a trend last seen in May 2019.

The broad strength in the Chinese currency reflected dollar weakness as more economies emerge from coronavirus lockdowns,

although rising corporate greenback demand for seasonal dividend payments capped the yuan's gains.

The dollar index =USD hovered at near three-month lows against a basket of currencies on Friday after the European Central Bank expanded its stimulus more than expected. FRX/

"Rises in the euro overnight has pressured the dollar ... and led the yuan higher," a trader at a foreign bank said.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0965 per dollar, 47 pips or 0.06% firmer than the previous fix of 7.1012.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1053 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1054 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The yuan has gained 0.4% to the dollar for the week, the biggest weekly strengthening since mid-April.

But market participants remained wary of Sino-U.S. relations, which has been the key factor influencing the yuan in the past few years.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said U.S. President Donald Trump has set the tone that the United States was unwilling to have another trade war and would refrain from cancelling the Phase 1 trade deal immediately.

"There won't be a better deal to be reached before the (U.S.) election. And now markets will wait and see if there's any 'miscalculation risk,'" he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday warned American investors against fraudulent accounting practices at China-based companies.

Separately, some traders said they would pay attention to the U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the session and watch any reaction in the dollar, as that could create some volatility to other major currencies.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.107 per dollar as of midday.

China's May trade and foreign exchange reserve data will be published on Sunday. Economists polled by Reuters forecast FX reserves will dip to $3.081 trillion from $3.091 trillion in April.

The yuan market at 0409 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0965

7.1012

0.07%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1054

7.113

0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.13%

Spot change YTD

-2.00%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.48%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.48 91.67 -0.2 Dollar index 96.751 96.758 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.107 -0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2182 -1.69% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.