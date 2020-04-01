Yuan off to weak start in April, after losing 1.3% vs dollar in March

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased further on Wednesday, following its worst monthly performance in seven as investors favoured the safe haven dollar with the world economy facing a one of the worst contractions in decades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0771 per dollar, 80 pips or 0.11% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0851.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0810 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0879 at midday, 69 pips weaker than previous late session close.

The yuan lost 1.3% against the dollar in March, its weakest monthly performance since August.

Still traders said the start of a new month saw an easing off in heavy dollar demand from both corporate clients and market participants' proprietary accounts.

"Dollar demand has eased, but economic indicators are likely to show that Chinese economy has yet to fully recover," said a trader at a Chinese bank, expecting the yuan to remain under pressure and trade in a wide range in the short term.

Both official and private surveys showed that China's factory activity rebounded in March after plunging a month earlier, but the rapid global spread of the coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure.

Countering some of the upward pressure on the dollar, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday broadened the ability of dozens of foreign central banks to access U.S. dollars during the coronavirus crisis by allowing them to exchange their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities for overnight dollar loans.

But some analysts and traders expect further monetary easing in China, which could pile some short-term pressure on the yuan, after a cabinet meeting revealed that China will make further targeted cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for medium- and small-sized banks to help cushion the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak.

"The bottom line is that Chinese leaders are prepared to roll out the long-awaited massive stimulus package in the coming month," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong said in a note.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 99.106 at midday from the previous close of 99.048.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.095 per dollar at midday.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0771

7.0851

0.11%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0879

7.081

-0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.15%

Spot change YTD

-1.76%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.77%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.74 93.65 0.1 Dollar index 99.106 99.048 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.095 -0.10% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1485 -1.00% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

