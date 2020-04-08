Yuan off 3-week high as virus fears push dollar higher

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - The yuan retreated from a three-week high on Wednesday as some of the optimism about a possible slowing in the coronavirus pandemic faded, sending investors back to the safe-haven dollar.

The Chinese currency rose to the highest level since mid-March on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations of more stimulus and signs the coronavirus outbreak is receding in China. But the mounting death toll globally eroded some of this confidence after New York reported its highest daily loss of life.

Prior to market opening on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0483 per dollar, 456 pips or 0.65% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0939, the firmest since March 30.

The move in Wednesday's official guidance was the biggest one-day strengthening in percentage terms since January 2019.

Traders and analysts said the fixing came in line with their projection, suggesting authorities were comfortable with the local unit's recent strength for now. The fixing was in line with Reuters' estimate.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0600 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0680 at midday, 235 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

A trader at a Chinese bank said the dollar's movements and the pandemic will be key factors driving the yuan in the near-term.

Despite recent dollar volatility, "the dollar index was still hovering at high levels around 100, piling pressure on the yuan," said the trader.

Several market participants and analysts also pointed out that although the outbreak on mainland China was largely under control, economic disruption was likely to continue for a longer period of time.

"While this is another sign that activities are normalising, still the economic impact might last longer as unemployment levels may be slow to normalise after many small businesses were forced into bankruptcy," Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note.

China's foreign exchange reserves data fell to a 17-month low in March as global asset prices plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING, said some investors might be willing to take more risk now and see China as a "first-in-first-out" case in terms of the coronavirus' economic damage.

"It's possible that there will be some inflows into the Chinese bond market in April as well as the A-share market when other major asset markets are still suffering from the aftermath of the pandemic," Pang said.

"The yuan is likely to play an investor-friendly role as the central bank is trying to keep the currency stable via the daily fixing rate," she said, expecting the yuan to finish the second quarter at 7.25 per dollar.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 100.22 at midday from the previous close of 99.957.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0758 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0483

7.0939

0.65%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.068

7.0445

-0.33%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.28%

Spot change YTD

-1.48%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.10%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 94.16 94.26 -0.1 Dollar index 100.22 99.957 0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0758 -0.11% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1362 -1.23% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

