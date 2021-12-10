Yuan off 3-1/2-year high on PBOC's strong policy signal

Adds details and analyst comments, updates prices

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped from a 3-1/2-year high against the dollar on Friday, after the central bank set a much weaker-than-expected midpoint following a directive the previous day that banks hold more foreign exchange in reserve.

But losses were capped by persistently heavy seasonal demand from firms, mainly exporters, looking to convert their foreign earnings into local currency at the year-end, traders said.

Before the market open on Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3702 per dollar, compared with 6.3498 previously.

But the guidance was much softer than market projections, traders and analysts said, and weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.3499 per dollar.

The midpoint dragged both onshore CNY=CFXS and offshore yuan CNH=D3 to their lowest in about two weeks.

The onshore yuan touched a low of 6.39 per dollar before changing hands at 6.3649 at midday, when its offshore counterpart traded at 6.3682.

"The PBOC's two-pronged approach to suppress the yuan's appreciation sent out a strong policy signal. And the yuan is expected to return to the 6.4 per dollar level," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Late on Thursday, the PBOC directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve for a second time this year, seen as an attempt to slow down a recent rapid appreciation of the yuan.

"The decision to raise the RRR for foreign currency reserve followed by a weaker fixing shows that they are trying to control the pace of yuan appreciation," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at UBP in Hong Kong. He expects the yuan to peak in December and stabilise around 6.40-6.50 in the coming months.

Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London, also said the PBOC's moves were meant to stem fast yuan appreciation as "a strong currency is the last thing the Chinese authorities will want as it attempts to address the slowdown in domestic growth it is seeing".

Still, some market strategists and traders said fundamental factors including robust exports, a record trade surplus, steady capital inflows into Chinese assets and ample dollar liquidity onshore would be minimally affected by the policy adjustment.

"This FX RRR hike is likely to be the only measure that emerges in the near term, it should only take a few sessions before positive flow factors resume, dominate and add to relative RMB outperformance," said Craig Chan, global head of FX strategy at Nomura.

"The PBOC's decision to lower yuan deposit RRR and raise FX deposit RRR suggested it is strengthening cross cyclical adjustment to manage market expectations. Two-way volatility in the yuan is likely to pick up," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, maintaining his forecast for the yuan at 6.34 to 6.4 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3702

6.3498

-0.32%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3649

6.3778

0.20%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.08%

Spot change YTD

2.57%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.03%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.07 102.47 -0.4 Dollar index 96.188 96.212 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3682 -0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.5368 -2.55% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Saikat Chatterjee in London; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

