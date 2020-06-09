Yuan off 1-1/2-month high as PBOC sets weaker-than-expected fix

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan retreated on Tuesday, easing from a near 1-1/2-month high against the dollar a day earlier, as the central bank's guidance came in weaker than market expectations.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0711 per dollar, 171 pips or 0.24% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0882.

The official fixing, though set at the strongest since May 6, was weaker than expected, raising speculation the authorities may be uncomfortable with the yuan's recent rapid ascent.

Tuesday's official midpoint rate was 85 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 7.0626.

The yuan has already strengthened more than 0.8% to the dollar so far this month, exceeding gains in every month this year.

The fixing weighed on sentiment. The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0702 per dollar and hovered at 7.0779 by midday, 78 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Onshore spot yuan hit 7.0683 per dollar at one point on Monday, the strongest since April 30.

Some traders said their corporate clients rushed to load up on dollars as some companies listed overseas need to make mid-year dividend payments to offshore shareholders.

However, several analysts believe the dollar is likely to weaken further, offering the yuan more upside potential.

"The DXY index remains on track to weaken further towards the 95 mark amid a period of sustained risk-on sentiment fueled by global reflation policies and easing concerns over U.S.-China tensions and a second wave of the COVID-19 infections," Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said in a note.

Gao added he maintained his short USD/CNH position with a target of 6.95 per dollar, with stop loss at 7.12.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 96.718 against the previous close of 96.629.

Offshore yuan CNH=D3 was at 7.0745 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0413 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0711

7.0882

0.24%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0779

7.0701

-0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.10%

Spot change YTD

-1.62%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.93%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.61 91.9 -0.3 Dollar index 96.718 96.629 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0745 0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1753 -1.45% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

