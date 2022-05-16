Yuan near 20-month low as economic gloom overshadows easing lockdowns

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered just off a 20-month low against the dollar on Monday, as much weaker-than-expected economic indicators offset the lift to sentiment from Shanghai's plan to lift most COVID-19 curbs after a weeks-long lockdown.

The Chinese financial hub aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.

"With the exception of Beijing, outbreaks elsewhere in the country have eased too," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

"Assuming this proves durable, it paves the way for an economic rebound starting this month."

COVID-induced lockdowns across the country and mobility restrictions have disrupted activity, taking a heavy economic toll. Official data released on Monday showed retail sales and industrial output contracted in April and missed market forecasts by a big margin.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7871 per dollar, 27 pips firmer than the previous fix 6.7898.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7839 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7925 at midday, 25 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

COVID lockdowns and China's economic slowdown, along with a strengthening dollar, have piled much pressure on the yuan in recent weeks and many economists expect such depreciation to continue.

"Down the road, we expect the PBOC to allow for more exchange rate flexibility," said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis.

"At the current juncture, this means more likely depreciation given the cautious outlook of the Chinese economy due to the COVID lockdowns and the general strength of the dollar."

But she noted that stabilising the currency remains important for shoring up investor sentiment amid heightened capital outflow risks.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 104.643 from the previous close of 104.563, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.8094 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7871

6.7898

0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7925

6.79

-0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.08%

Spot change YTD

-6.44%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

21.85%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 100.45 100.43 0.0 Dollar index 104.643 104.563 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.8094 -0.25% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.84 -0.77% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

