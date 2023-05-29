Yuan loiters near 6-month low, markets brace for Fed tightening

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered around a six-month low against the dollar on Monday, as markets shifted their attention to the Federal Reserve's monetary stance after a U.S. debt ceiling deal was finalised over the weekend.

The yuan stayed defensive, tracking a broadly firmer dollar =USD in global markets, traders and analysts said, as economic resilience in the United States raised expectations that interest rates would stay higher-for-longer. FRX/

Money markets are now pricing in a nearly 68% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 bps in June, as compared with a roughly 17% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH

"The RMB's near-term trajectory will likely be influenced by the direction of the U.S. dollar, with the potential for further RMB weakness if the dollar index continues its upward trend," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0650 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0683 at midday, 58 pips weaker than the previous late session close. It was not far from a near six-month low of 7.0803 hit late last week.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0575 per dollar, 185 pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix of 7.076.

Monday's official guidance rate came in line with market projections, traders said, and it was 1 pip weaker than Reuters' estimate of 7.0574 per dollar.

"We could see PBOC step up efforts to mitigate but not offset CNY weakness altogether," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.

China's central bank had repeatedly set firmer-than-expected guidance via its official fixings during previous rounds of yuan depreciation, with markets interpreting it as an official attempt to contain the weakness.

Apart from the dollar's strength, markets widely attributed recent yuan declines to signs of a slowing economy, after a raft of disappointing April economic data showed that recovery from the country's reopening might have lost some steam.

"While we still maintain the view that a faster GDP growth in the second half of this year should eventually support the CNY strength, we do not rule out a scenario of stressful yuan in the near term as market sentiment towards the Chinese market likely remains cautious without better data and further policy stimulus measures," said Lin Li, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 104.182 from the previous close of 104.206, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0791 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0335 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0575

7.076

0.26%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0683

7.0625

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.15%

Spot change YTD

-2.38%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.09%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Dollar index 104.182 104.206 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0791 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.879 2.59% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

