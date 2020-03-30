Yuan largely flat as pledge to support economy offsets dollar strength

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan was broadly flat against the dollar on Monday, as action on a pledge by the top policymaking body for stronger steps to revive the economy supported sentiment, offsetting a rebound in the greenback in global markets.

The ruling Communist Party's Politburo said on Friday the government will step up policy measures and tighten enforcement in a bid to achieve full-year economic and social development targets.

On Monday, the central bank cut the interest rate on reverse repurchase agreements by 20 basis points. While reaction in the foreign exchange market was limited, currency traders said the move suggested Beijing would announce more powerful measures to prop up the economy following the coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to the market opening on Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0447 per dollar, 20 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0427.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0950 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0959 at midday, only 11 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Several traders said there remained some quarter-end corporate dollar buying flows on Monday morning that pressured the yuan.

A trader at a Chinese bank said dollar funding has steadily improved but some signs of liquidity tension remained, forcing some institutions to swap yuan for dollars in forwards markets.

Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING, said the rate cut could prompt more weakness in the yuan in the long run.

"Directly, the rate cut should have little impact on the USD/CNY exchange rate," she said.

"But the underlying concerns driving the cut could move the dollar higher due to flight to safety, and therefore the yuan weaker," Pang said. She expects the yuan to finish the year at 7.25 per dollar.

The dollar snapped a week of declines on Monday, as coronavirus lockdowns tightened across the world and investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 98.675 at midday from the previous close of 98.365.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1074 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0447

7.0427

-0.03%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0959

7.097

0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.73%

Spot change YTD

-1.87%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.64%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.5 93.6 -0.1 Dollar index 98.675 98.365 0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from the official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1074 -0.16% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1465 -1.42% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Richard Pullin) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.