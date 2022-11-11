Yuan jumps to month high after China eases some COVID measures

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended gains against the dollar on Friday afternoon, underpinned by the government's decision to ease some strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

The yuan traded both onshore and offshore jumped following the decision. The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS touched a high of 7.1020, the firmest since Oct. 10. Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 also touched a more than one-month high of 7.1011.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.