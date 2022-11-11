Yuan jumps to month high after China eases some COVID measures

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 11, 2022 — 12:34 am EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended gains against the dollar on Friday afternoon, underpinned by the government's decision to ease some strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

The yuan traded both onshore and offshore jumped following the decision. The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS touched a high of 7.1020, the firmest since Oct. 10. Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 also touched a more than one-month high of 7.1011.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.