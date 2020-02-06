Yuan jumps to 2-week high as Beijing cuts tariffs on some U.S. goods

SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan jumped to a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday, after sentiment got a boost from the government's decision to cut tariffs on some U.S. goods.

China said on Thursday it would halve tariffs on some goods imported from the United States starting from 1:01 p.m. local time (0501 GMT) on Feb. 14 and reiterated it hopes it can work with Washington to eventually scrap all tariffs in bilateral trade.

The reductions come about three weeks after the two countries signed the Phase 1 trade deal in Washington.

Beijing's decision caught many traders off guard and investors interpreted it as a fresh sign of further de-escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute at a time when China is struggling to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 500 people.

Onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9720 per dollar, leapt to a high of 6.9601 at one point, the strongest since Jan. 23.

As of 0418 GMT, it was changing hands at 6.9611, 142 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Offshore yuan CNH=D3 also followed the trend, strengthening to a high of 6.9590 per dollar.

"It seems (the Chinese cabinet) is asking the United States not to rush and give us trouble now," said a trader at a Chinese bank, adding Beijing's latest decision was unexpected.

Several traders said the virus outbreak in China had raised market concerns whether China will be able to implement the Phase 1 trade deal reached with the United States. The tariff reduction was a sign of China's sincerity it would stick to the deal, traders and analysts said.

Prior to market opening on Thursday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC for the sixth straight trading day to 6.9985 per dollar, 162 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous fix. Thursday's midpoint fixing was the weakest since Dec. 25, 2019.

"In the short term, development of China's virus epidemic will continue to affect the yuan's movements," analysts at OCBC Wing Hang Bank said in a note early on Thursday.

The yuan market at 0418 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9985

6.9823

-0.23%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9611

6.9753

0.20%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.53%

Spot change YTD

0.03%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.90%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.24 92.74 0.5 Dollar index 98.31 98.301 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9618 -0.01% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0336 -0.50% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

