Yuan inches up on firmer fix and Fed's unlimited QE

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking a firmer-than-expected official fixing and greenback's movements in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised bottomless dollar funding to ease liquidity shortfalls.

The Fed announced unlimited quantitative easing and programmes to support credit markets on Monday in a drastic bid to backstop an economy reeling from emergency restrictions on commerce.

The move dragged the dollar off its three-year peak against a basket of major currencies, allowing emerging market currencies to take a breather following recent sharp losses, traders said.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0999 per dollar, 59 pips or 0.08% weaker than the previous fix of 7.094.

The midpoint fix was again well out of line with market estimates, following a similar pattern in previous sessions, according to traders and analysts.

The stronger-than-expected fix kept the yuan supported in spot market, they added. Tuesday's fixing was 42 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.1041.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0747 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0841 at midday, 59 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

Investors expect the yuan's trajectory in the near term will depend on the dollar's movements.

"The market will continue to gauge whether dollar liquidity is greatly improved," said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting signs of pressure in dollar funding could support the greenback and weigh on the yuan.

Concerns over the global spread of coronavirus meant the yuan was unlikely to rebound sharply despite the virus being largely under control in mainland China, while the Sino-U.S. trade dispute was still a factor.

"Market concerns over the U.S.-China conflict will likely resurface once the coronavirus outbreak is contained in the U.S., which would prevent the yuan from advancing markedly," said Gao Qi, strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 101.699 at midday from the previous close of 102.487.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.101 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0414 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0999

7.094

-0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0841

7.09

0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.22%

Spot change YTD

-1.71%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.83%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.31 95.35 0.0 Dollar index 101.699 102.487 -0.8 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.101 -0.24% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.163 -0.88% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Richard Pullin) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.