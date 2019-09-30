Yuan inches up on better-than-expected PMI data, set for monthly gain

SHANGHAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged up against the dollar on Monday ahead of the start of a week-long National Day holiday, buoyed by better-than-expected manufacturing data and on track for a monthly gain.

The gains in morning trade followed a private survey that surprisingly showed manufacturing activity expanding at the fastest pace in 19 months in September, traders said, pointing to some signs of recovery in the broader economy.

Although the onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS continued to trade below 7.1 per dollar level, its value on a trade-weighted basis against a basket of its trading partners' currencies .CFSCNYI rose to the highest level in a month, official data showed on Friday.

The index, published on a weekly and monthly basis, rose to 91.43 on Friday from 91.25 a week earlier, CFETS said on its website.

Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore said the rises in the CFETS index were "a result of stronger than expected RMB fixing".

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has persistently fixed its official guidance rate firmer than market projections this month in a very tight range just above 7.1 per dollar level.

Market participants widely take the move as an official attempt to stabilise the currency, especially ahead of the National Day, which marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Prior to the market opening on Monday, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0729 per dollar, only 2 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0731.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1300 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1220 at midday, 5 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

If the onshore spot yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.51 percent to the dollar for the month, compared with a loss of 3.83 percent in August, which was yuan's worst monthly performance in 25 years.

Pre-holiday trading on Monday morning was tepid, as many traders are already out while some were unwinding long positions in the dollar amid uncertainty in global markets, traders said.

U.S. job data is due this Friday, and it is likely to drive expectations for the monetary policy outlook in the United States and affect the dollar and other major currencies.

Chinese financial markets will be closed for the week-long National Day holiday from Tuesday. Trading will resume on Oct. 8.

Separately, some yuan traders said the reaction in the domestic foreign exchange market to news the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges has so far been largely muted.

The possible U.S. decision would be a major escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade tensions, they said, while all eyes will be on the next round of bilateral trade talks, which are scheduled to take place on Oct. 10-11.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 99.163 at midday from the previous close of 99.109.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.122 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0325 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0729

7.0731

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.122

7.1225

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.69%

Spot change YTD

-3.50%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.21%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.64 91.66 0.0 Dollar index 99.163 99.109 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.122 0.00% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1821 -1.52% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; editing by Richard Pullin) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.