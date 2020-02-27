Yuan inches up as virus spotlight moves beyond China

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The yuan edged up on Thursday as China reported the slowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in almost a month, while worldwide infections rose, diverting some attention away from pressures in the world's second-largest economy.

China still accounts for 96% of the cases, but most of the new infections are now being reported elsewhere, with news on Thursday of a jump in cases in South Korea accompanied by a warning that the virus may be spreading in California.

The number of new deaths in China stood at 29, the lowest daily rate since Jan. 28, and down from 52 the previous day. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people.

In an upbeat signal, the ruling Communist Party declared on Wednesday that China's economic recovery is accelerating, though it also warned the country not to ignore the risks of a resurgence in infections in certain regions.

"The World Health Organization has pointed out that currently most of the new cases are occurring outside of China, the market's focus has switched from China to the (rest of the) world," Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang, said on Thursday.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS traded 0.07% firmer at 7.0180 per dollar at 0412 GMT, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was a touch softer at 7.0268. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0215 prior to the open, weaker than the previous session's fixing of 7.0126.

However, analysts at ANZ warned that the yuan will continue to face headwinds from a stronger dollar abroad and the need to ease policy at home, forecasting the onshore yuan will hit 7.15 by the end of the year.

"Monetary easing will continue to weigh on the RMB," they wrote in a note on Thursday. Meanwhile, dollar strength is "underpinned by outperforming fundamentals of the U.S. economy and a central bank which is likely to hold (interest rates) this year."

The scenario of a global slowdown would spell trouble for the yuan as it tends to prop up the dollar, a Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank added.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.51, slightly weaker than the previous day's 93.53.

The yuan market at 0412 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0215

7.0126

-0.13%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.018

7.023

0.07%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.05%

Spot change YTD

-0.78%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.93%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.51 93.53 0.0 Dollar index 98.972 98.996 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0268 -0.13% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0875 -0.93% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

