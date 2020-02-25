Yuan inches up as U.S. rate cut expectations pressure dollar

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up to a five-day peak against the dollar on Tuesday, reversing some of the losses of recent days as the coronavirus' rapid spread outside of China raised bets for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Governments around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent the coronavirus that originated in China last year from turning into a pandemic.

Global markets ratcheted up bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will be pressed to cut interest rates to cushion a feared hit to economic growth from the spread of the virus.

"Declines in the dollar index brought down the USD/CNY in morning trade," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

The yuan CNY=CFXS opened onshore trade at 7.0120 per dollar and firmed to a high of 7.0087 at one point in the morning session, the strongest level since Feb. 20.

At midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 7.0137, 139 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

A second trader at a Chinese bank said the dollar's movements were likely to become the yuan's key driver in the short-term if safe-haven demand keeps the dollar bid and pressures the Chinese currency down again.

"The turning point for Asia FX remains less clear as global risk aversion comes to the fore as Covid19 cases are getting reported abroad, redoubling the global fear factor," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp said in a note on Tuesday.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0232 per dollar, 14 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0246.

Separately, Zhang Yu, chief macro analyst at Huachuang Securities noted the absence of household FX demand in the first quarter due to an overseas travel curb, which could lend some support for the yuan.

She said in a note overseas tourism accounts for about 80% of China's service trade deficit, which could mean a $30 billion to $50 billion hit to foreign currency demand in the first quarter.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 99.215 at midday from the previous close of 99.359.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.019 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0357 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0232

7.0246

0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0137

7.0276

0.20%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.14%

Spot change YTD

-0.72%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.00%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.64 93.59 0.1 Dollar index 99.215 99.359 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.019 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0776 -0.77% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.