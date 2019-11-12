Yuan inches up as investors await Trump speech

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan made modest gains against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors awaited a key speech for more clues on the Sino-U.S. trade talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump is due to give a speech to the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

Trump wrongfooted markets over the weekend when he said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs on China, dashing recent hopes for progress in the trade negotiations between the two economic superpowers.

In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0050 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0038 at midday, 67 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade within a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

Before Tuesday's market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9988 per dollar, 55 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9933, following four straight sessions of firmer settings.

"For the short-term, the yuan would tend to be rangebound, without substantial depreciation or a trend," said a Shanghai-based trader at a foreign bank.

New bank loans in China fell more than expected in October to the lowest in 22 months, but the drop was likely due to seasonal factors with policymakers still expected to ramp up support for the cooling economy in coming months.

"The October social financing was obviously below forecasts, indicating twists and turns in the process of China's loosening credit," analysts at Guosheng Securities said in note, adding PBOC could continue to lower financing costs via price-based monetary policies.

Sheng Songcheng, an adviser to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said Chinese policymakers should pursue fiscal policy and cut interest rates to support flagging economic growth, a financial magazine Yicai reported on Tuesday.

But with China not facing the same deflationary pressures that exist overseas, policymakers should focus on fiscal measures as their first consideration, with monetary policy playing a supporting role, Yicai said.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 98.268 from the previous close of 98.2.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading -0.01 percent away from the onshore spot at 7.0059 per dollar.

The yuan market at 4:32AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9988

6.9933

-0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0042

7.0105

0.09%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.08%

Spot change YTD

-1.87%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.16%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.43 92.32 0.1 Dollar index 98.231 98.2 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0025 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0705 -1.01% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

