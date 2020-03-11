Yuan inches up as China's economy slowly returns to normal

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters) - The yuan edged up against the softer U.S. dollar on Wednesday, with investors encouraged by signs that the Chinese economy is slowly returning to normal and that Beijing's efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak are working.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS firmed 0.09% to 6.9498 per dollar by midday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 traded 0.13% stronger at 6.9541 per dollar, despite a weaker midpoint guidance rate of 6.9612 CNY=PBOC from the People's Bank of China prior to the onshore open.

Two traders in Shanghai said the yuan was helped by a weaker dollar, which is under pressure as the virus spreads in the United States, fuelling expectations the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates again next week after an emergency cut on March 3.MKTS/GLOB

"An easy monetary policy setup in the U.S. may weigh on the USD during the easing cycle, hence supporting the RMB at the margin," Goldman Sachs' analysts said in a note.

In China, there were growing signs that business was slowly returning to normal after widespread disruptions caused by the virus outbreak and tough containment measures that limited travel and transport across large parts of the country.

The resumption of industrial production in China coupled with grounding of many passenger flights across Asia sent air freight rates soaring as shippers scrambled to book limited spots on cargo planes.

Though the economy is still operating at about 25% below its usual levels, activity should be fully restored by the end of April, Francoise Huang, senior economist at Euler Hermes, said in a note to clients.

UBS analysts said they expect the yuan will steady at around 7 per dollar, citing Beijing's desire to keep it stable and monetary easing elsewhere in the world.

"Our call on USDCNY stability goes across different scenarios," they said in a note.

Beijing's attempt to control the spread of the virus at home also appears to be paying off, though it is now turning its focus on travellers who bring the virus back to China as it expands across the world.

The National Health Commission reported a slight increase in number of new infections - from 19 to 24 on Tuesday - with 10 of those cases imported from other countries.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.13, firmer than the previous day's 93.06.

The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9612

6.9389

-0.32%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9498

6.9558

0.09%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.16%

Spot change YTD

0.19%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

19.09%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.13 93.06 0.1 Dollar index 96.107 96.414 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9541 -0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0512 -1.28% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.