Yuan inches up ahead of global major central bank policy meetings

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up against the dollar on Monday, as investors waited to see what the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will do help the global economy stave off a deep depression.

The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus on Monday for the second straight month to ease corporate funding strains and finance huge government spending aimed at combating the deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed meeting will end Wednesday and the ECB meets on Thursday. FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a one-week high of 7.0703 per dollar, 100 pips or 0.14% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0803.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0710 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0785 at midday, 38 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan still lacked a clear guidance and was broadly tracking the dollar's movements in global markets.

"It will remain a dollar play in the near term," Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC, said in a note.

Many yuan traders said investors continued with their rangebound trading strategy betting the Chinese currency to swing in a range of 7.05 to 7.1 per dollar in the near term.

Some market participants pointed out that the slight strength in the yuan came as foreign demand for Chinese bonds has picked up as they saw rising fund inflows, with hedging evident in the forward market.

Dollar/yuan swap points rose across the board, with one-year contract CNY1Y=CFXS hitting 465 points, the highest level since April 1.

"Yuan-denominated assets are relatively attractive," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to both China's higher yields and the authorities success in bringing the coronavirus outbreak under control.

The market showed little reaction to March industrial profit data, which showed earnings at China's industrial firms were down 34.9% last month from a year earlier, suggesting the economy is still struggling to resume production in the wake of the outbreak.

Traders said the sluggish data was widely anticipated, but market will look out for April manufacturing data due Thursday for a clearer picture of how well the world's second largest economy is recovering.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 100.09 at midday from the previous close of 100.24.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.083 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0703

7.0803

0.14%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0785

7.0823

0.05%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.12%

Spot change YTD

-1.63%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.92%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.79 94.01 -0.2 Dollar index 100.09 100.24 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.083 -0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1379 -0.95% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

