Yuan inches lower amid uncertainty over Sino-U.S. trade agreement

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched lower against the dollar on Monday, as investors remained cautious over whether the United States and China will agree a preliminary trade agreement to call a halt their damaging trade war.

Chinese state media Xinhua said on Sunday that China and the United States had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday, but it gave no further details.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0037 per dollar, 54 pips or 0.08% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0091.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0150 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0107 at midday, 35 pips weaker than late session close.

Some analysts noted that wording for the FX policy in the PBOC's third quarter monetary policy report was slightly changed from past reports, as it failed to mention "strengthening macroprudential management".

"Given positive development in trade talks, it makes sense for the PBOC to feel less pressured to intervene in the FX market, and under those circumstances maintaining RMB stability could be less of a constraint for monetary policy going forward," economists at Goldman Sachs said in note.

Separately, China's central bank unexpectedly trimmed a key interbank lending rate on Monday, the first easing in the liquidity tool in more than four years and a signal to markets that policymakers are ready to act to prop up slowing growth.

The rate cut bolstered bond market sentiment, Though the currency market showed little reaction, a loosening bias could lead to downside pressure on the yuan over the long run.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 97.911 at midday from the previous close of 97.999.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.012 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0037

7.0091

0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0107

7.0072

-0.05%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.10%

Spot change YTD

-1.96%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.06%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.2 92.33 -0.1 Dollar index 97.911 97.999 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.012 -0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0741 -1.00% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

