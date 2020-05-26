Yuan inches higher, traders cautious on U.S.-China risks

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - The yuan edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as risk appetite improved, but gains were limited by tense Sino-U.S. relations and as traders awaited policy signals from the ongoing Chinese parliamentary meeting.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS traded 0.04% stronger at 7.1329 per dollar and the offshore yuan CNH=D3 strengthened 0.06% to 7.1433. The global dollar index was down 0.12% =USD at 99.621.

The Chinese currency was on a firm footing as investors grew confident over easing lockdown measures globally, weighing on safe haven U.S. dollar. MKTS/GLOBFRX/EMRG/FRX

The yuan sank to 8-1/2 month lows last week amid intensifying political tensions between Beijing and Washington, as China pushed to impose national security laws in Hong Kong.

"I think that's about enough (weakening) for this round of U.S.-China conflict," said Zhaopeng Xing, Shanghai-based markets economist at ANZ.

Two other traders in the city said they expect the currency to be confined to a small range this week as they keep an eye on U.S.-China relations and the Chinese parliament's annual meeting, which runs until Thursday.

"Relations between China and the U.S. are still tense, neither side has followed up with action," said one of the traders.

They are also awaiting clearer signals from the People's Bank of China. In an article published this week, the governor said China will continue to push to lower interest rates on loans

But the PBOC kept the borrowing cost on seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC unchanged at 2.20% on Tuesday morning.[nB9N2D300W]

The PBOC also set the yuan midpoint guidance rate CNY=PBOC at its weakest since 2008 for a second day at 7.1293 per dollar, and softer than the Reuters estimate of 7.1286.

However, ANZ's Xing said investors should not read too much into the central bank's move this week.

"The central bank can't give clear guidance right now. It requires the leadership to release policy signals at the 'two sessions' (parliamentary meeting) before that happens," he said.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 92.66, weaker than the previous day's 92.72.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1293

7.1209

-0.12%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1329

7.1361

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.05%

Spot change YTD

-2.38%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.03%

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1433 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.237 -1.49% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

