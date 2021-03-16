Yuan inches higher, investors eye on Fed outcome

SHANGHAI, March 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Tuesday, with investors cautiously awaiting comments and the outcome from a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for a steer on rising yields and the outlook for growth.

Comments from the Fed meeting on March 16 and 17 were likely to bring volatility to dollar and other major currencies in both the short- and long-term, traders said.

Many in the markets believe the risk is low for Fed to shift from their accommodative stance despite forecasts of rapid economic growth in the wake of an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Traders said domestic investors were discouraged from betting either side of the Chinese yuan due to uncertainty in the dollar from the Fed meeting, resulting the yuan trading in thin range around the 6.5 per dollar level in morning session.

The onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4950 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4982 at midday, 24 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.5029 per dollar, 19 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.501.

Some market participants said yield gap between China and other developed economies remained wide, despite a pick up in global yields, helping it attract foreign capital inflows.

Capital inflows into China's bond and equity markets were among the key factors supporting the yuan last year. Analysts at Standard Chartered expected FTSE Russell to affirm the inclusion of China's government bonds in its flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) at the final affirmation later this month, which would help draw more foreign buying.

"The CNY is likely to remain supported in Q2 on a further rise in foreign inflows, partly helped by index inclusion, a likely pick-up in economic activity after the Lunar New Year and still-strong exports," they said in a note, expecting WGBI inclusion to lift foreign inflows to $1.3-$1.5 trillion this year.

But the bank maintained their forecast for the yuan to trade at 6.3 by end-June, before reversing to 6.45 by end-2021.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 91.811 by midday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.4966 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.5029

6.501

-0.03%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4982

6.5006

0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.07%

Spot change YTD

0.46%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.37%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 96.89 96.84 0.1 Dollar index 91.811 91.822 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4966 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6723 -2.54% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.