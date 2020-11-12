Yuan inches higher as focus shifts to long-term recovery

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Thursday, as investors shifted their focus to improving economic fundamentals and as the global euphoria about a potential COVID-19 vaccine ebbed.

While the currency has broadly tracked the rally in risk sentiment this week, analysts say most of its gains since late May have been due to a better economic recovery from the pandemic and favorable yield differentials with other major economies.

"The market has digested the vaccine news and returned to pay more attention to economic fundamentals, therefore, the Chinese yuan may still have some upside room," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6140 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6158 at midday, 142 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Christy Tan, head of markets strategy for Asia at National Australia Bank in Singapore, also said economic fundamentals remain supportive for the local unit, despite noise some volatility after the U.S. presidential election.

"I think next year there are some estimates that Chinese GDP growth could be double digit. So I think that's where we're quite comfortable in looking at the Chinese yuan actually trading on a multi-month basis back to 6.5 and even 6.4 where it was before the trade war actually struck," Tan said.

Sources told Reuters that China's policymakers are close to setting an average annual economic growth target of around 5% for the next five years.

Separately, investor focus on rising overnight borrowing rates in the interbank market this week has prompted speculation the quickly recovering economy could give the central bank room for a more flexible approach to monetary policy.

The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the overnight tenor SHICNYOND=, which measures the liquidity conditions in the country's interbank market, stayed elevated this week and jumped to a 10-month high on Thursday.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.6236 per dollar, 166 pips or 0.25% weaker than the previous fix of 6.607.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 93.01 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.6133 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.6236

6.607

-0.25%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.6158

6.63

0.21%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.12%

Spot change YTD

5.25%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

25.10%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.59 95.61 0.0 Dollar index 93.01 92.991 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.6133 0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7839 -2.36% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.