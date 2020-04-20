Yuan inches down as China cuts key rate, risk appetite wanes

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened slightly on Monday after China cut a benchmark interest rate, as widely expected, and as global investors sought shelter in the dollar from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.06% to 7.0770 per dollar at midday, mirroring gains of the same margin in the dollar index =USD. The offshore yuan CNH=D3 softened 0.07% to 7.0834 per dollar, trading within a tight range.

Three traders in Shanghai said the yuan was mostly tracking movements in the dollar. The greenback strengthened as risk averse global investors braced for more bearish economic data. FRX/EMRG/FRX

"Because the epidemic hasn't reached a turning point, market risk appetite will likely take some time to recover," analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) wrote in a note on Monday.

"As the market's focus shifts from the epidemic itself to the economic shock, the U.S. dollar will likely stay strong in the short run, putting the renminbi under pressure."

Prior to the onshore open, the PBOC set the guidance rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0657 per dollar, close to the Reuters estimate of 7.0667 per dollar. The yuan can trade 2% on either side of the midpoint fixing.

China on Monday trimmed the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS by 20 basis points, taking it to 3.85%, and lowered the five-year rate CNYLPR5Y=CFXS by 10 basis points to 4.65%. All 52 analysts polled by Reuters last week anticipated a cut.

The cut came as China's economy shrank for the first time since at least 1992, when official quarterly GDP records were first published. Beijing has vowed more support measures for the faltering economy.

"Everybody expected the LPR cut...so this isn't really a factor driving the exchange rate right now," said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Capital Markets in Hong Kong, who said dollar strength will continue to drive the yuan.

"In the short run, we should watch the impact of U.S. dollar shortage on Chinese corporate credit conditions. That is something that could worry the market," he added.

Some Chinese real estate developers have been raising cash in the onshore market, where interest rates are falling, to pay off more costly offshore U.S. dollar debt. Such moves would imply outflow pressure on the yuan, DBS analysts said last week.

Separately, Goldman Sachs estimated from official data that China recorded about $19 billion of FX outflows in March, compared with $5 billion of inflows in February, the investment bank said in a note on Friday.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.72, weaker than the previous trading day's 93.82.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0657

7.0718

0.09%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.077

7.0725

-0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.16%

Spot change YTD

-1.61%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.95%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.72 93.82 -0.1 Dollar index 99.904 99.842 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0834 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1425 -1.08% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

