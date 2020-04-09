Yuan in tight range on calmer dollar, finds support on stimulus talk

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan held a tight range on Thursday but found some support from signals Beijing would add stimulus to fight the economic hit from the new coronavirus and as the dollar took a breather from its recent run higher.

China's top leaders late Wednesday pledged to boost domestic demand and consumption as the coronavirus pandemic pressures the world's second-largest economy, state media reported.

Weighing against this, however, was the central bank's weaker yuan midpoint guidance rate CNY=PBOC, which the onshore currency could trade 2% above or below. The fixing came in at 7.0536 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fixing and the Reuters estimate of 7.0488.

The weaker fixing suggests the PBOC wants to keep yuan strength in check, said a Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank who sees the currency steadying near the 7.05 barrier. Expectations of economic support measures earlier in the week sent the yuan surging to its one-week high.

"China has clearly stated that spot USD-RMB will oscillate around 7.00," HSBC analysts wrote in a note. "This stability preference is consistent with its past FX policy choice during turbulent periods (1997 and 2008)."

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS changed hands at 7.0669 per dollar at midday, little changed from the previous close, while the offshore yuan was just 0.09% softer at 7.0755 per dollar.

Christy Tan, head of markets research for Asia at National Australia Bank, said the PBOC's balanced approach has kept the yuan within its current narrow range.

"The PBOC is not holding tight the reins of monetary policy and resistant towards rate cuts, but at the same time it is not going to go full force to flush the market with liquidity," she said.

The dollar index =USD stood at 100.09, pretty much flat from the previous close of 100.12. But Tan warned that could change.

"Where the dollar goes is a big risk for the CNY," she said. "The worse (U.S. economic) data gets, the more support there is for the dollar, as everybody gets out of equities, bonds and goes into safe havens."

The coronavirus risk also remains in China, which is reporting more new infections, with 63 on Thursday. China released new measures on Wednesday to prevent asymptomatic "silent carriers" of the virus.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 94.07, weaker than the previous day's 94.25.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0536

7.0483

-0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0669

7.0651

-0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.19%

Spot change YTD

-1.47%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.12%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 94.07 94.25 -0.2 Dollar index 100.09 100.12 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0755 -0.12% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.117 -0.89% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

