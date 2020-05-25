Yuan hovers at 7-1/2-month low on weak fixing, Sino-U.S. tensions

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - The yuan hovered at a more than 7-1/2-month low against the dollar on Monday, following the weakest midpoint fixing since the 2008 global financial crisis and heightened Sino-U.S. tensions.

Sentiment soured after Beijing proposed a new national security law for Hong Kong on Friday, and tensions intensified over the weekend as White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said China's move could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the city's status as a financial hub.

"The current turbulent situation between China and the United States is unlikely to change in the short term, so the yuan could face increasing downside pressure in the mid to long term," analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note.

They noted spot yuan was likely to trade narrowly for now as Beijing is holding its annual gathering of parliament.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1335 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1383 at midday, 73 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The spot yuan eased to a low of 7.1420 per dollar at one point in morning trade, not far from Friday's intraday low of 7.1446, the weakest since Oct. 9, 2019.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)lowered its official yuan midpoint CNY=PBOC to 7.1209 yuan per dollar, 270 pips, or 0.38%, weaker than the previous fix of 7.0939. It was the weakest level since Feb. 28, 2008.

Some traders said the fixing was in line with their projections and piled some pressure on the yuan.

A trader at a Chinese bank said investors were unwilling to test lows in the spot market as they were concerned that state banks would step in to prop up the currency.

Major state-owned banks are believed to often act on behalf of the PBOC in the currency market.

Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS, said given the Sino- U.S. Phase 1 trade deal was still being implemented, the yuan could trade around the key 7 per dollar mark this year.

"Market sentiment could be affected but the yuan is unlikely to have a huge depreciation," she said, noting restrictions on overseas travel resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has limited household demand for dollars and supported the country's current account surplus.

Wang added that a wider yield gap between China and the United States had also attracted foreign capital into China's bond market to support the yuan.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 99.851 at midday from the previous close of 99.727.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1528 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1209

7.0939

-0.38%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1383

7.131

-0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.24%

Spot change YTD

-2.45%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.94%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.66 92.6 0.1 Dollar index 99.851 99.727 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1528 -0.20% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2435 -1.69% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

