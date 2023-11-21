Yuan holds steady on another strong fixing, upside seen limited

SHANGHAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Wednesday as the country's central bank continued to lend support via a strong midpoint fixing, but analysts did not expect it to appreciate much further in the medium-term.

The yuan was little moved on Wednesday after firming sharply for the past three days. The yuan has gained 2.1% in a little over one week, amid U.S. dollar weakness and persistently strong yuan daily midpoint fixings.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1254 per U.S., 152 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1406 and the firmest level in five months.

Given Tuesday's stronger-than-expected fixing, the market was less surprised with the rate on Wednesday. The gap between Wednesday's fixing and Reuters' estimate was just over 200 pips, down from 800 pips a week ago, meaning supplies and demand for the yuan have become more balanced.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1357 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1386 at midday, 14 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

While the PBOC may welcome the recent strength in the yuan against the dollar, policymakers are believed to prefer a weaker yuan over the medium-term to support exports, and markets don't expect the yuan to strengthen much, said Alex Lo, FX and macro strategist at TD Securities.

Lo thinks the onshore yuan may trade towards the 7.1-level, which is the 200-day moving average, since the 7.1-7.35 range has held up well in the second half of this year.

China's major state-owned banks were seen exchanging yuan for U.S. dollars in the onshore swap market and selling those dollars in spot currency markets this week, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 103.531 from the previous close of 103.565.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading closely with the onshore spot at 7.1388 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0304 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1254

7.1406

0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1386

7.14

0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.19%

Spot change YTD

-3.34%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.94%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.531 103.565 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1388 0.00% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9525 2.49% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.