Yuan holds steady as depreciation pressures ease

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - The yuan steadied on Tuesday, helped by the central bank's firmer-than-expected guidance and optimism the economy was on a stronger footing as it recovers from the coronavirus epidemic.

Traders said downward pressure on the Chinese currency was easing although corporate demand for the U.S. dollar offset the unexpected strength from the official midpoint fixing.

"Given that the pace of economic recovery in China has been faster than other countries, market sentiment is getting more stable, depreciation pressure on the yuan has eased," analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note.

China's economy is slowly getting back on its feet after weeks of near paralysis caused by the virus outbreak and tough containment measures, but the nascent recovery has been uneven.

Signs of progress in re-opening some economies around the world boosted risk appetite, reducing demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency which also bolstered the yuan. FRX/

Investors were now awaiting outcomes from major central bank policy meetings, as well as economic data from China later this week, for more clarity on the global economic recovery.

The U.S. Federal Reserve meeting will end on Wednesday and the European Central Bank meets on Thursday.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.071 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 7.0703, but stronger than market expectations.

The midpoint was 88 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0798 per dollar. Traders said the relatively firm fixing was an indication the authorities would likely keep the yuan steady.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0830 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0860 at midday, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Demand for the greenback had also picked up slightly as many corporate clients were taking advantage of recent losses in the greenback, traders said.

Analysts expect the yuan to continue tracking the dollar's movements and trading in ranges for now.

Some participants said they were anxious about when China's annual meeting of parliament, which usually takes place in early March but was delayed by the virus outbreak, will be scheduled. A date for the start of the crucial meeting will signal the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Some analysts expect the date to be announced by the end of this week.

"We believe the government will drop its specific GDP target for this year, as even 5.0% growth looks way too optimistic," said Serena Zhou, analyst at Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong.

"In fact, we believe it would be better for the government to set a combined GDP target for 2020 and 2021, and focus more on sustaining employment and securing the industry supply chain for now," she said.

Zhou expects the world's second-largest economy to expand 2.0% in 2020.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 100.1 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 7.0926 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.071

7.0703

-0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.086

7.0868

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.21%

Spot change YTD

-1.73%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.80%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.56 93.61 -0.1 Dollar index 100.1 100.08 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0926 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.16 -1.24% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

