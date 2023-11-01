Yuan holds steady as China sets fix with strongest bias so far this year

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady on Wednesday, as China's central bank set the mid-point guidance rate with the strongest bias so far this year, while October's factory activity indicated economic weakness and further pressure on the yuan.

China's official yuan midpoint fixing CNY=PBOC came in 1,549 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 7.3327 per dollar, the biggest discrepancy so far this year.

Citi's currency traders view the onshore yuan fixing rate as the central bank's primary channel for implementing its currency management policy now, as offshore yuan funding has softened and bond inflows to China have slowed due to high funding costs.

Meanwhile, a private survey showed that China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in October, indicating economic weakness and raising expectations of monetary easing, which will add further pressure on the yuan.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1778 per U.S. dollar, only 1 pip firmer than the previous fix 7.1779.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3139 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.3185 at midday, 19 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 1.96% away from the midpoint. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade within a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

In the offshore market, overnight yuan HIBOR HICNHONDF=, a key measure of liquidity, is now trading at 1.24%, dropping from 4.8% just a week ago. The offshore yuan overnight HIBOR typically trades around 1-3%.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 155 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.334 per dollar.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 106.727 from the previous close of 106.663.

The yuan market at 0257 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1778

7.1779

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3185

7.3166

-0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.96%

Spot change YTD

-5.72%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.09%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.727 106.663 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.334 -0.21% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1345 0.61% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sonali Paul) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.