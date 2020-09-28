Yuan holds ground against broadly stronger dollar, underpinned by bond index inclusion

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The yuan was largely flat on Monday, unable to build on the momentum drawn from China's inclusion in a global bond index due to the U.S. dollar's strong rebound on global markets.

Moving forward, investors expect the addition of Chinese bonds to FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) to boost capital inflows and the yuan.

But for now the coming Golden Week holiday, from Oct.1-8, will keep trade subdued and rates range-bound, traders said.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.8180 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8210 at midday, 10 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Onshore spot yuan swung in a tight range of less than 100 pips on Monday morning.

Economists at OCBC Bank said in a note they expected the dollar-yuan rate to trade in a range of 6.8-6.85 in the near term.

In global markets, the dollar =USD hovered near a two-month peak. FRX/

Some yuan traders said they would closely monitor the U.S. presidential debate and political news ahead of the election, as it is likely to be the key risk in coming weeks.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8252 per dollar, 131 pips or 0.19% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8121.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 94.496 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 6.8272 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.8252

6.8121

-0.19%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.821

6.822

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.06%

Spot change YTD

2.08%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

21.34%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 94.11 93.99 0.1 Dollar index 94.496 94.543 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.8272 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9809 -2.23% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.