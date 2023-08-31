Yuan hits strongest in 2-1/2 weeks after central bank mortgage measures

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened to its firmest in 2-1/2 weeks against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank took measures to support the embattled property sector.

The People's Bank of China said it would allow existing mortgage rates to be lowered from Sept. 25.

The dollar dropped as much as 0.4% against the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS to 7.2485 after the announcement, its lowest level since Aug. 14.

In the offshore market CNH=D3, the yuan was at 7.2755 per dollar.

