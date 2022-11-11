Yuan hits 7-week high after China eases some stringent COVID curbs

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 11, 2022 — 01:50 am EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds details and comments

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan hit a seven-week high against the dollar on Friday, as investors cheered the Chinese government's decision to ease some of the country's strict COVID-19 prevention controls.

The rise in the Chinese yuan also came as the dollar languished after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data fuelled market expectations for a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

"Investors are squeezing their short yuan positions," he added, seeing further upside room for the yuan to head to 7.05 per dollar.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS jumped as high as 7.0650 per dollar, the strongest level since Sept. 22, before last trading at 7.0957 as 0622 GMT.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 rose to 7.0592 per dollar, its highest level since Oct. 6. It traded at 7.0850 as of 0622 GMT.

Persistent COVID-19 disruptions, stringent prevention measures and mobility restrictions have piled pressure on the world's second-largest economy, with the International Monetary Fund in October cutting China's full-year growth forecast to 3.2% from 4.4% previously.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1907 per dollar, the highest since Oct.31. That represented a 0.7% rise on the previous fix of 7.2422, the biggest one-day jump in the official rate guidance in nearly six months.

Traders and analysts said the official midpoint largely matched their projections, reflecting the broad dollar weakness in global markets. Friday's fixing was 17 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 7.1890.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Ana Nicolaci da COsta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.