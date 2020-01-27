US Markets

Yuan hits 3-week low, yen rises as China grapples with virus outbreak

The yuan fell in offshore trade on Monday to its lowest level in three weeks as the death toll in China from the spread of a new coronavirus mounted, raising worries authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak and sparking a bout of risk aversion.

