Yuan hits 3-1/2-year high despite expectations of more policy easing

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan hit the highest level against the dollar in more than three years on Tuesday, as trade settlement inflows driven by robust exports offset the Chinese currency's dwindling yield advantage.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.3447 at midday, after hitting 6.3368, the highest level since May. 14, 2018. The People's Bank of China set a firm midpoint rate prior to market open.

China's central bank on Monday cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, and also lowered a key money market rate to boost flagging economic growth.

With a property market slump and weak consumption expected to persist for months, analysts expect more policy easing this year, with some predicting a cut in China's loan prime rate (LPR) on Thursday, underscoring monetary policy divergence between Beijing and Washington. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to start raising rates in March.

The spread between China and U.S. 10-year treasury yields has shrunk to 0.926 percentage point, the lowest level since May, 2019. That compares to a peak of 2.565 in July, 2020.

"Typically, a shrinking yield spread puts depreciation pressure on the yuan, but whether the currency will fall depends on many factors," Ping An Securities analyst Wei Wei said in a note.

"We think that in the short term, the yuan will be resilient, with no obvious depreciation," Wei said, citing China's record trade surplus in December, and ample dollar liquidity in its banking system.

The yuan has also been buoyed by strong seasonal demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays beginning at the end of the month.

In addition, the dollar index has lost upward momentum, having largely priced in future U.S. monetary tightening, the brokerage said.

The dollar index .DXY stands at roughly 95 points, having retreated from its Nov. 24 peak of 96.938.

Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd, said "the picture of RMB is still mixed given the countervailing forces of FX settlement flow driven by the hefty trade surplus and moderating RMB yield advantage."

Chinese leaders are well aware of the risks stemming from a monetary policy U-turn by major central banks, he added.

The yuan market at 4:45AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.3521

6.3599

0.12%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.3447

6.3478

0.05%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.12%

Spot change YTD

0.16%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

30.45%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.45 102.23 0.2 Dollar index 95.347 95.258 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.3472 -0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.4668 -1.77% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

