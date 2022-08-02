Yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The yuan hit an 11-week low against the greenback on Tuesday as diplomatic tension ahead of an expected Taiwan visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressured the Chinese currency.

The U.S. politician was set to arrive in Taipei later in the day, people briefed on the matter said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over a visit to a self-governing island that China regards as a renegade province.

Onshore yuan CNY=CFXS touched 6.7835 per U.S. dollar in morning trade, its lowest since May 16, before recouping some losses. Offshore yuan CNH=D3 fell as far as 6.7945.

Yuan weakness comes even as the greenback eased overnight .DXY on signs U.S. economic activity was moderating, strengthening expectations for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of monetary tightening.

Pelosi's Taiwan visit "would certainly have a negative impact on market sentiment," said hedge fund manager Yuan Yuwei at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

But the biggest risk to the currency is China's economic fragility amid tough COVID-19 containment policies, though dollar weakness could lend short-term support, he said.

Latest factory activity data showed China's wobbly economy stumbled further at the start of the second half of the year with factories reducing output, a slump in the property sector deepening and job cuts widespread.

Fund manager Yuan also said increasing willingness from U.S.-sanctioned Russia to use the Chinese currency is a positive for its value.

Russian aluminium producer RUSAL on Friday said it had become the first company to issue yuan bonds in Russia.

The yuan market at 0442 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7462

6.7467

0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7686

6.7675

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.33%

Spot change YTD

-6.11%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.28%

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7799 -0.17% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7353 0.16% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

